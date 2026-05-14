Will the real Abigail Spanberger please stand up, please stand up, please stand up?

The one who ran for governor last year didn’t end up being the one who took the oath of office; that’s all we know now.

We found this out this week, with her gutting of paid family and medical leave, and her veto of collective bargaining for public-sector employees.

ICYMI

This is what Democrats do when they get elected; they forget who put them there, and try to reach out to the other side.

Predictable reaction from the other side to Spanberger reaching out: they’re still calling her a commie.

Why do we do this?

Podcast: What’s up with Spanberger?

Support AFP