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Home Podcast: What happened to the Abigail Spanberger who ran for governor last year?
Politics, Virginia

Podcast: What happened to the Abigail Spanberger who ran for governor last year?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
abigail spanberger
Abigail Spanberger. Photo: © Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

Will the real Abigail Spanberger please stand up, please stand up, please stand up?

The one who ran for governor last year didn’t end up being the one who took the oath of office; that’s all we know now.

We found this out this week, with her gutting of paid family and medical leave, and her veto of collective bargaining for public-sector employees.

ICYMI

This is what Democrats do when they get elected; they forget who put them there, and try to reach out to the other side.

Predictable reaction from the other side to Spanberger reaching out: they’re still calling her a commie.

Why do we do this?

Podcast: What’s up with Spanberger?

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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