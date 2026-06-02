Donate
Donate
Home Texas man faces five years in prison over threatening email to collection agency
Virginia

Texas man faces five years in prison over threatening email to collection agency

Chris Graham
Published date:
jail prison mental health involuntary confinement
Photo: © whitestorm (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

Many of us have thought of doing something similar to what Taylor Bullard, 35, of Houston, did when he got an annoying call from a debt collector.

Note what I write here: thought of doing something similar to.

Keep that in mind as you read along.

Not saying a lot of us were as oddly specific as Mr. Bullard, or that too many have ever actually done what he’s now admitted to doing.

Indeed, kids, don’t try this at home.

Bullard, according to court documents – yes, court documents, as in, federal court documents – got a call in 2024 from a collection agency over a $500 debt that he said he didn’t owe, and didn’t just leave things at, whatever, leave me alone.

Bullard instead sent an email to the collection agency threatening to show up at one of the company’s locations with a machete and gasoline to “do things that are unforgivable” and “make your executive team question their life choices.”

If you’ve ever thought of doing something like that, you know, don’t – because Bullard was charged with sending threatening interstate communications, a federal offense, and last week, he pleaded guilty in a federal court in Norfolk.

Per the feds, Bullard is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 2 and faces up to five years in prison.

Just let it roll, is the advice here.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia Tech Board of Visitors rector challenges removal from post
2 Waynesboro woman arrested on Albemarle County animal-cruelty charge
3 Locals gave Virginia DEQ an earful on Northrop Grumman permit request
4 Lars Tiffany says he signed the extension: UVA Lacrosse is a total mess now
5 CCCA employee pleads guilty in sex case: Is there more going on there?

Latest News

incoming call unknown
Local

Scam Alert #4080: Random people who call you on the phone can be shady

Chris Graham
joanna hardin uva softball
Etc.

Why don’t we have news on an extension for UVA Softball coach Joanna Hardin?

Chris Graham

The current employment contract of UVA Softball coach Joanna Hardin expires on June 14, so we should be watching for news on her status going forward, because there should be some news forthcoming, and soon.

newspapers
Local

Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?

Chris Graham

I’m not sure why I need to continue my digital subscription with The News Leader anymore, now that News Leader news articles are appearing on the websites of The News Virginian and The Daily Progress.

car accident crash police
Local

Rockingham County: Man dies after crashing into tractor trailer at stoplight

Chris Graham
uva football fans1
Football

UVA Football: If you’re filthy rich, you can sit in the soon-to-be-former press box next year

Chris Graham
fishing
Virginia

Free Fishing Days Weekend: Get out on the water across the Commonwealth

Chris Graham
Local

Augusta County: Draft Days returns this weekend with mix of events

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status