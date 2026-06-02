Many of us have thought of doing something similar to what Taylor Bullard, 35, of Houston, did when he got an annoying call from a debt collector.

Note what I write here: thought of doing something similar to.

Keep that in mind as you read along.

Not saying a lot of us were as oddly specific as Mr. Bullard, or that too many have ever actually done what he’s now admitted to doing.

Indeed, kids, don’t try this at home.

Bullard, according to court documents – yes, court documents, as in, federal court documents – got a call in 2024 from a collection agency over a $500 debt that he said he didn’t owe, and didn’t just leave things at, whatever, leave me alone.

Bullard instead sent an email to the collection agency threatening to show up at one of the company’s locations with a machete and gasoline to “do things that are unforgivable” and “make your executive team question their life choices.”

If you’ve ever thought of doing something like that, you know, don’t – because Bullard was charged with sending threatening interstate communications, a federal offense, and last week, he pleaded guilty in a federal court in Norfolk.

Per the feds, Bullard is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 2 and faces up to five years in prison.

Just let it roll, is the advice here.

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