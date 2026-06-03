Ninth District MAGA Congressman Morgan Griffith is trying to make the bus crash in Stafford County that killed five people last week about … sanctuary policies?

“This latest crash in Virginia claimed five innocent lives. While we don’t yet know the cause of the wreck, sanctuary policies give motor vehicle access to non-English speakers who cannot read English road signs,” Griffith wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, as the caption to a post from the notorious Libs of TikTok Twitter account claiming that the driver, Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, N.Y., “cannot speak or read English.”

ICYMI: Stafford County bus crash

Problem with that claim being: Dong, who was indicted on Monday on five counts of involuntary manslaughter, is a naturalized citizen – he became a citizen in 2012, and had a valid CDL that was granted him in 2024.

Fun fact: you can’t become a naturalized citizen or pass a CDL test without being able to speak and read English.

That tidbit hasn’t stopped people like Griffith, Libs of TikTok, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Fox News, from making the deadly crash about immigration, when Dong isn’t an immigrant, he’s a citizen, has been for 14 years.

But being Asian and from New York is good enough for the xenophobes, who of course have never come across a tragedy with victims that they can resist trying to exploit for their twisted political purposes.

Five people died in the May 29 crash, which was caused by the bus driven by Dong failing to slow for traffic ahead on Interstate 95 that had braked for an upcoming work zone.

The bus, with 34 occupants, and operated by E&P Travel, which is based in Kings Mountain, N.C., was heading from New York City to Charlotte, N.C., according to Virginia State Police.

As the bus approached the slowed traffic, it struck a Chevrolet Suburban, which was then forced into an Acura SUV as well as additional vehicles.

The bus struck additional vehicles as well.

There were five fatalities. Four of the fatalities were in the Acura, which caught fire after the collisions: Dmitri and Ecaterina Doncev, their daughter Emily, and son, Mark, from Greenfield, Mass, who were headed to South Carolina for a wedding.

The fifth victim, Priscilla R. Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Mass., was in the Suburban that was struck by the bus.

Forty-four patients were transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries.

Using their deaths today to make a political point that will be forgotten tomorrow is deplorable, but sadly, par for the course from the likes of Morgan Griffith.

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