Harrisonburg Police have a suspect in custody in a shooting at Ralph Sampson Park Wednesday night that injured two.

Another suspect remains at large, according to the PD.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in relation to the shooting, which was reported at 7:15 p.m.

HPD continues to seek an additional suspect, 18-year-old Kaijhan Corbin, who is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to a report from the department, witnesses said Corbin approached a vehicle in the parking lot and fired at least five shots into the vehicle, striking one individual in the chest and another in the arm.

This is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals that knew each other and not a random act.

HPD was informed shortly after the incident that two individuals with gunshot wounds had arrived at Sentara RMH. One individual with serious injuries was transported to the University of Virginia Health System; the other individual was treated and released from Sentara RMH overnight.

Information provided to HPD had originally indicated that both victims were younger than 18. After receiving additional information overnight, it was learned that both victims are 19 years old.

Anyone with information on Corbin’s whereabouts or the case in general is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/tip-411.

Tips may be submitted online or by texting HPDVA and your tip to 847411.

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