One area that I identified in a podcast today as a possible weakness in the 2026-2027 UVA Basketball rotation was the backup at the four spot.

Problem solved: in the form of Kalu Anya, a 6’8”, 215-pound power forward who has averaged 7.2 rebounds per game in his three-season college career.

Anya committed to Virginia on Wednesday after a season at Saint Louis and two seasons at Brown.

At Saint Louis, an NCAA Tournament team this past season, Anya averaged 6.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and shot 65.8 percent inside the arc.

He doesn’t shoot the three – just 16 attempts last season, and 51 for his career.

His abysmal free-throw shooting – 31.6 percent this past season, on volume (4.7 FTAs/g) – does not suggest that he can suddenly blossom into an option in pick-and-pops.

Anya is a motor guy who will rebound and defend – and on offense, move the ball (he averaged a more than respectable 2.5 assists per game last season).

He figures to slot in as the backup to Thijs de Ridder (15.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds/g in 2025-2026) at the four spot.

I think this suggests that Odom and his staff are looking at least for insurance there, with the only depth on the roster being Silas Barksdale, a 6’9” redshirt freshman who has yet to suit up at the college level.

Anya could also play alongside de Ridder as a small-ball five on the defensive end.

Virginia returns Johann Grunloh (7.1 ppg, 5.2 rebounds/g, 2.2 blocked shots/g in 2025-2026), but the option as the backup at the five spot, at this stage, is 7’1” incoming freshman Favour Ibe, who is obviously untested at the college level.

ICYMI: 2026 transfer portal pickups

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