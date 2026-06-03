Will UVA center Ugonna Onyenso be picked in the 2026 NBA draft?

Virginia has only one player from their roster declaring for the 2026 NBA draft, and its Nigerian center Ugonna Onyenso. After a set of standout performances in the ACC Tournament, he’s declared for the NBA draft, but looks to be on the edge of the draft boards, likely to be a pick deep in the second round.

Even if he is drafted, it’s likely that we won’t be seeing him in NBA starting lineups next season, but he could develop into a strong defensive piece of an NBA team’s rotation. Who could take him in the draft? Will he be drafted at all? Let’s predict where Onyenso lands.

The story of Ugonna Onyenso

Onyenso was 15 when he left his native Nigeria to pursue his basketball dreams, a journey that took him to Saly, Senegal; to Putnam, Connecticut; to Lexington, Kentucky; to Manhattan, Kansas; and finally to Charlottesville. He was a four-star recruit, and also became the youngest player to represent the Nigeria national team.

He started his college career in Kentucky in 2022, before transferring to Kansas State, and landed in Virginia in his final year of college eligibility. In 36 games in 2025-26, Onyenso averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, shooting 56.8% from the field, 27.8% from three and 72.7% from the free throw line, with a career high PER of 25.6.

His draft stock really shifted during the ACC tournament. He set the record for the most blocks in an ACC game, picking up 9 blocks and making a name for himself as a defender who gave Cameron Boozer real trouble.

Will an NBA team draft Ugonna Onyenso?

Onyenso certainly has his pros and cons. He measured well at the combine at 6’ 11” barefoot with a 9’ 5” standing reach. He’s strong, a great finisher around the basket, a very solid rebounder and, most obviously to any UVA fans, he’s an incredibly gifted shot blocker, which would translate well to the NBA.

He does have his cons though. His most obvious hole in his ability is his ability to defend the perimeter: he lacks agility to defend smaller guards. It means that he will be instantly targeted in pick and rolls by opposition offenses.

His shooting range is also pretty limited, and he’ll need to improve his shooting range, and his face-up game. His free throw rate is pretty promising for a player of his size, so there is room for improvement in his shooting.

Generally his offense is quite restricted. It leads to a lot of NBA scouts and analysts weighing up his pros and cons; some say the defensive upside outweighs the downsides of his offensive game.

Most pre-draft boards have him going deep in the second round. ESPN predicts him to the Washington Wizards as Mr. Irrelevant, the 60th pick in the draft. Others have him going undrafted and being a pick of the undrafted free agents. There’s a good chance he’ll find himself on an NBA roster next season.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. AFP editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

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