We can now say that Ryan Odom has a starting five, now that the UVA Basketball coach has a commitment from UC-Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon, a shooting guard who averaged 15.9 points per game as a sophomore this past season.

Dixon, listed at 6’5”, 195, should slot into the second shooting guard spot, alongside Sam Lewis, in a backcourt with point guard Chance Mallory.

ICYMI

Dixon shot 45.9 percent on two-point shots and 38.5 percent on threes in 2025-2026.

Good shooter at the line, too – 79.5 percent, on 3.2 attempts per game.

Dixon played as a freshman alongside Devin Tillis, who transferred to Virginia for the 2025-2026 season.

We can assume that Tillis would have put in a good word to Dixon about the UVA program.

Still need:

a backup center

another shooting guard

a big point guard to play alongside Mallory