Another reason to hate Jeff Bezos – Amazon announced Thursday a multiyear agreement to put truckloads of money in the coffers of Duke Basketball.

Can’t get much more Axis of Evil than this.

Prime Video is going to broadcast three neutral-site nonconference men’s basketball games per season, beginning with an Elite Eight rematch, Duke vs. UConn, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The second game is Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden, with Duke facing the 2026 national champ, Michigan.

The finale: Duke-Gonzaga on Feb. 20.

“It’s exciting to bring this relationship with Duke University to life, and we’re looking forward to presenting this premium college basketball showcase to fans around the world next season and beyond,” said Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships at Prime Video. “Duke Basketball games transcend the schedule, and the creation of this all-new offering gives fans more of what we all want, marquee matchups featuring the most successful programs in the nation.”

The press release from Duke Athletics announcing this today notes that the school has committed to participate in additional ESPN-owned and -operated men’s basketball neutral-site events across the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.

That would be to make amends for taking three obvious marquee games to an ESPN competitor, obviously.