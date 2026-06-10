Donate
Donate
Home Video: MAGA congressman Rob Wittman fakes phone call to avoid questions from reporter
Politics, Virginia

Video: MAGA congressman Rob Wittman fakes phone call to avoid questions from reporter

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
rob wittman
Screenshot: MeidasTouch

Rob Wittman, the MAGA congressman facing a tough re-election battle in a district that went to Abigail Spanberger last year, got caught on Tuesday faking a phone call to avoid a reporter trying to get him to talk about whatever House Speaker Mike Johnson’s “secret plan” is to fix Social Security.

As a reporter from the liberal outlet MeidasTouch prepared to ask the congressman about the “secret plan,” Wittman grabbed his phone from his pocket, held it to his ear, and began an imaginary conversation.

The obvious problem for him there being, it was clear, because the screen was lit and visible, that he was not on his phone app, but rather, his home screen.

Video

Transcript

REPORTER (to Wittman): Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?

WITTMAN (in the direction of his phone): Hello! Hey, how ya doin’? I’m good, I’m good with that. Yeah, I’ll be there in just a few minutes.

REPORTER (to Wittman): No response, sir?

WITTMAN (still talking into his phone): I’m heading your way right now. Yeah, it’s over at 416 (the Russell Senate Office Building)?

REPORTER (to Wittman): Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?

WITTMAN (still with the fake phone call): Listen, I appreciate that. I’ve got some more efforts that I want to speak to you about. There are actually more things that we have to be working on. Yeah, I want to make sure that we’re …

REPORTER (to Wittman): No response, sir?

WITTMAN (still with the phone thing): Yeah, listen, thanks. I appreciate your help on this. I really do need, I really do need some more of your input. Yeah, if you can, if you can actually reach out, I’ll make sure that we do more of this. Yeah, listen, I really appreciate it. Thank you. Yes. Yes, believe me, I understand. There’s more of those things that we need to work on. Yes. Well, thank you. Thanks again. I appreciate it. Thank you. Yes, I really, I understand. There’s more of those things that we need to work on. Yes. Thanks, thanks again. I appreciate it. Thank you.

When the “call” ended, Wittman didn’t even go through the motion of acting like he was hanging up; he just swiped back “home” from what appeared to be the front page of a news app, and walked off.

If I’m in the Shannon Taylor campaign inner circle, man, this, to me, is the goose laying the golden egg.

The fall TV spots are writing themselves as we speak.

First District: Rob Wittman (R) vs. Shannon Taylor (D)

  • 2024: Wittman +12.8, Trump +4.9
  • 2025: Spanberger +2.2
  • Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Leans Republican

 

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Knicks star Jalen Brunson picked up early hoops lessons in Charlottesville
2 Ben Cline whiffs, badly, in House hearing on Southern Poverty Law Center
3 Last Week in Rob Schilling: The week’s conspiracy theories brought to you by UVA Athletics
4 Spanberger seems to be trying to split hairs on data center tax incentives
5 UVA Softball: Coach Joanna Hardin signs three-year contract extension

Latest News

washington nationals
Baseball

NoVa native walks off Nats with grand slam to complete stunning SF comeback

Chris Graham
staunton
Local

Staunton: New online permitting portal streamlines process for residents, developers

Chris Graham

The City of Staunton has launched Civic Access, a new interactive online portal that the local government hopes will streamline the permitting process for residents and contractors.

obi
Local

A dog for dad on Father’s Day: Find one at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Chris Graham

The folks at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA are trying to frame their push for shelter dog adoptions this month around Father’s Day by highlighting how “every dog deserves a dad.”

youth worship church
Politics, U.S. & World

Southern Baptists make it clear, again, that they don’t want women pastors

Chris Graham
social security
Politics, Virginia

Video: Last one to cash your Social Security check, turn out the lights

Chris Graham
Formula 1
Etc.

State AGs demand that Formula 1 terminate sponsorships with Big Tobacco

Chris Graham
Antonio Martel Anderson II
Local

Augusta County: Sheriff debunks rumors that man threatened to shoot up lawn party

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status