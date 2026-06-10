Rob Wittman, the MAGA congressman facing a tough re-election battle in a district that went to Abigail Spanberger last year, got caught on Tuesday faking a phone call to avoid a reporter trying to get him to talk about whatever House Speaker Mike Johnson’s “secret plan” is to fix Social Security.

As a reporter from the liberal outlet MeidasTouch prepared to ask the congressman about the “secret plan,” Wittman grabbed his phone from his pocket, held it to his ear, and began an imaginary conversation.

The obvious problem for him there being, it was clear, because the screen was lit and visible, that he was not on his phone app, but rather, his home screen.

Video

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) faked a phone call for roughly 90 seconds after being asked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s comments regarding potential Social Security cuts. The phone’s screen remained visible, with his cheek inadvertently tapping different parts of the display. pic.twitter.com/y3ST5AX651 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 10, 2026

Transcript

REPORTER (to Wittman): Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?

WITTMAN (in the direction of his phone): Hello! Hey, how ya doin’? I’m good, I’m good with that. Yeah, I’ll be there in just a few minutes.

REPORTER (to Wittman): No response, sir?

WITTMAN (still talking into his phone): I’m heading your way right now. Yeah, it’s over at 416 (the Russell Senate Office Building)?

REPORTER (to Wittman): Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?

WITTMAN (still with the fake phone call): Listen, I appreciate that. I’ve got some more efforts that I want to speak to you about. There are actually more things that we have to be working on. Yeah, I want to make sure that we’re …

REPORTER (to Wittman): No response, sir?

WITTMAN (still with the phone thing): Yeah, listen, thanks. I appreciate your help on this. I really do need, I really do need some more of your input. Yeah, if you can, if you can actually reach out, I’ll make sure that we do more of this. Yeah, listen, I really appreciate it. Thank you. Yes. Yes, believe me, I understand. There’s more of those things that we need to work on. Yes. Well, thank you. Thanks again. I appreciate it. Thank you. Yes, I really, I understand. There’s more of those things that we need to work on. Yes. Thanks, thanks again. I appreciate it. Thank you.

When the “call” ended, Wittman didn’t even go through the motion of acting like he was hanging up; he just swiped back “home” from what appeared to be the front page of a news app, and walked off.

If I’m in the Shannon Taylor campaign inner circle, man, this, to me, is the goose laying the golden egg.

The fall TV spots are writing themselves as we speak.

First District: Rob Wittman (R) vs. Shannon Taylor (D)

2024 : Wittman +12.8, Trump +4.9

: Wittman +12.8, Trump +4.9 2025 : Spanberger +2.2

: Spanberger +2.2 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Leans Republican

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