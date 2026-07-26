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Home ‘America’s Favorite’ to film in Hampton Roads: Production set to begin this summer
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‘America’s Favorite’ to film in Hampton Roads: Production set to begin this summer

Chris Graham
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movie filming
Photo: © Georgii/stock.adobe.com

The production team behind “America’s Favorite,” a feature film starring Dane DeHaan (“Oppenheimer,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), announced this week that it has selected Virginia as the location for filming, with production set to begin this summer in the Hampton Roads area.

“I’m proud to bring another film to Hampton Roads,” said Stephen Israel, the executive producer behind “America’s Favorite,” who used Hampton Roads for filming on three other features – “The Gateway,” “Last Moment of Clarity” and “Affairs of State.”

“The variety of locations and the professionalism of the crews make it my favorite place to shoot. I’m grateful to the team at the Virginia Film Office for facilitating bringing another production to the region,” Israel said.

From a business impact perspective, the film company will use local crew, vendors and locations in Hampton Roads – which will be a shot in the arm for parts of the local economy, certainly.

We’re paying an unspecified price for this – per a release from the governor’s office:

The production will be eligible for a Virginia film tax credit or grant based on certain program requirements, including the employment of Virginia workers, expenditures on Virginia goods and services, and fulfillment of specific deliverables, including Virginia tourism promotions.

“This is exactly the kind of production we want to keep bringing to the Commonwealth — one that creates jobs, supports Virginia crews and vendors, and showcases all that Virginia has to offer to audiences everywhere,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in a quote in the release from her office.

“Projects like this have a massive economic impact, and I will work to make sure Virginia remains a great place to do business in the film and television industry for years to come,” Spanberger said.

Can I pitch a film on the topic of … data centers?

We can figure something out there.

A string of murders at data centers, which may or may not be related to the efforts of a state senator to undermine a certain freshman governor.

I think we may have something here.

In the meantime, OK, “America’s Favorite” – what we know about this one is, the story follows a “reporter-turned-TV host who attempts to revive his career by solving a series of long-unsolved murders during a live television special,” from the description in the release.

As the reporter “begins probing the powerful media mogul behind the network, it becomes clear that the case — and the broadcast itself — are not what they seem.”

Hmm.

Seems to me that we could work a data center into this pretty easy.

The film will be directed by Eric Bross (“Affairs of State,” “A Country Christmas Story”), with Robbie Brenner (“Barbie,” “Dallas Buyers Club”) serving as executive producer.

DeHaan will be playing the lead role of Peter Bale, with additional high-profile cast members to be announced shortly, per the release.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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