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Why is Ben Cline so concerned about the Daughters of the American Revolution?

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Ben Cline. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

From time to time, I receive emails from Congressman Ben Cline. In the latest message, Mr. Cline highlights his bill prohibiting transgender individuals from joining the Daughters of the American Revolution. Why is this issue before Congress? The DAR does not need government interference.

According to the DAR bylaws, the purposes of the organization include promoting and securing freedom and liberty. The bylaws include prohibition of discrimination based on certain characteristics.

The DAR’s National Board of Management has voted twice, by overwhelming majorities, against exclusion of transgender persons. Only last month, in June, the nationwide membership voted against excluding transgender individuals by a 60% margin.

Why does Ben Cline support rule of the DAR by a radical right-wing activist minority of members? Why does he propose a law restricting freedom and liberty? The answer is that Mr. Cline wants to curry favor with MAGA voters, who also favor minority rule.

Forcing discriminatory policies on the DAR is a step toward institutionalizing discrimination against anyone. Eventually Congress could require discrimination against people criticizing government conduct, people of minority races, people practicing certain religions, or those with any other “undesirable“ characteristic.

I object strongly to Congress wasting its time and my tax dollars debating frivolous and potentially dangerous legislation. There is more important work to be done, dealing with inflated prices for gasoline and groceries, an out-of-control secret police force, and an illegal undeclared war.

That’s why I’m voting for Beth Macy, who will help restore sanity to Congress.

Letter from Reese Bull/Mount Solon

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