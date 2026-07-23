Donate
Donate
Home State AGs fighting merger of Trump-friendly broadcast companies Nexstar, Tegna
Virginia

State AGs fighting merger of Trump-friendly broadcast companies Nexstar, Tegna

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
tv
Photo: © Proxima Studio/stock.adobe.com

A bipartisan group of state AGs is raising issue with the efforts of broadcast companies Tegna and Nexstar Media Group to continue toward a merger in violation of a preliminary injunction issued earlier this year.

The injunction was issued in a court challenge to FCC chair Brendan Carr, who wants to change a federal rule that bars a single multimedia company from reaching more than 39 percent of U.S. households, so that the Trump-friendly folks at Nexstar can buy out the Northern Virginia-based Tegna, in a move that would give Nexstar reach into 80 percent of U.S. households.

The state AGs are alleging that Nexstar personnel continuing to sit on Tegna’s board of directors violates the court order because it enables Nexstar to improperly control Tegna, and prevents the companies from operating independently while the lawsuit proceeds.

“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy, and the reality is the free press is under attack,” said Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, who is a member of the AG group fighting the merger.

This matter is of importance to Virginia because Nexstar, were it to get its hands on Tegna, would control the three major network affiliates in the Norfolk TV market, the 44th-biggest TV market in the nation, covering 779,000 households.

“Fewer local newsrooms mean fewer opportunities for the pursuit of the truth and reduced public accountability. This merger further jeopardizes journalistic integrity and independence of our media at a time when it is needed most. This office will continue to fight for consumers and for the people who rely on local news stations in communities across the Commonwealth,” Jones said.

Support AFP




Multimedia

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

ben cline
Virginia

Why is Ben Cline so concerned about the Daughters of the American Revolution?

Letters
uva football beau pribula
Football

The Athletic ranks QBs from 1-138: Where does UVA’s Beau Pribula fit in?

Chris Graham

Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales at The Athletic put their names to a ranking of the 138 projected starting quarterbacks in FCS football this week.

police court law
Local

Local animal care nonprofit head found guilty in animal cruelty case

Chris Graham

A local woman who heads up an animal care nonprofit was found guilty on Thursday on a misdemeanor animal-cruelty charge related to an incident reported in Albemarle County last year.

steven wayne erickson pulaski
Virginia

Justice Department charges Pulaski Town Council member in CSAM case

Chris Graham
car accident crash police
Local

Rockingham County: State Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian crash

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Virginia

Glenn Youngkin is the latest former Virginia governor to cash in on his political ties

Chris Graham
acc football
Football

Review: Dumb USA Today column ranks ACC Football programs, 1-17

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status