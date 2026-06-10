The right at 175,000 Social Security recipients in the Sixth District in Virginia could vote en masse for the party that has a plan for saving Social Security from going insolvent by 2032, and in so doing, get us moving toward saving Social Security from going insolvent by 2032.

We all know that won’t happen.

Sixty percent or more of that population will still vote for the MAGA incumbent, Ben Cline, whose bright idea is to raise the retirement age to 69, which justs kicks the can down the road a couple of years.

All I can do is try to convince you to do what’s best for you.

I can’t make you drink the water.

So, that’s on the podcast today, along with:

Does Donald Trump know from one minute to the next how to get us out of the mess that he created in Iran?

know from one minute to the next how to get us out of the mess that he created in Iran? Gregory Bovino thinks there are “106 million illegals” in America; the math ain’t mathing.

thinks there are “106 million illegals” in America; the math ain’t mathing. Ben Cline wants your photos of the Sixth District for some dumb time capsule. How about a photo of a Ben Cline town hall ?

? Rob Schilling still has a radio show, and it’s the fault of UVA Athletics.

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