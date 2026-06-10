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Home A dog for dad on Father’s Day: Find one at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
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A dog for dad on Father’s Day: Find one at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Chris Graham
Published date:
obi
Obi. Photos: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

The folks at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA are trying to frame their push for shelter dog adoptions this month around Father’s Day by highlighting how “every dog deserves a dad.”

I’ll make the related case, that every dad deserves a dog.

I’m quibbling here, though, seriously.

“If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, this is the perfect time,” said Sara Stone, director of development at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. “You’ll gain a loyal companion while helping another animal receive the care and opportunity they deserve.”

My wife and I have six, and we’re dogsitting for a neighbor, so, for the next couple of weeks, seven.

Which means: I can vouch.

RHSPCA is planning a special Father’s Day weekend with special adoption pricing on June 19-20.

Thanks to RHSPCA supporters, the first four adoptions completed each day will be fully sponsored, allowing those families to bring home their new companion free of charge.

Among the pets hoping to find a home is Obi, a nearly 6-year-old Weimaraner mix who has spent the last nine months waiting at the shelter.

“For Obi, we’re hoping Father’s Day weekend is finally his time. He’s loving, playful, and ready to be someone’s best friend. We know his perfect match is out there – they just need them to meet him,” Stone said.

Adoption Event

When: Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg

Special Offer: First four adult dog adoptions each day are fully sponsored.

Adoption Fees

  • Adult Dogs: $100
  • Puppies: $250
  • Adult Cats: $50
  • Kittens: $100

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received an exam by a veterinarian and behaviorally assessed.

To view adoptable pets and learn more about adoption requirements, visit RHSPCA.org.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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