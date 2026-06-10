Donate
Donate
Home Staunton: New online permitting portal streamlines process for residents, developers
Local

Staunton: New online permitting portal streamlines process for residents, developers

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton
Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

The City of Staunton has launched Civic Access, a new interactive online portal that the local government hopes will streamline the permitting process for residents and contractors.

“This upgrade represents a major step forward in how the city interacts with our business and development community,” said Zoning Administrator Linda Nesselrodt. “By moving these services online, we are eliminating traditional bottlenecks and providing our citizens with the digital convenience they expect. Even with a quiet rollout over the last month, the organic adoption and positive feedback we’ve received from early users prove that real-time transparency makes the process smoother for everyone.”

For more information, to view tutorials, or to start an application, visit the city’s website at staunton.va.us/onlineportal

Key features

  • Real-time status tracking:Applicants can monitor exactly where their permit stands in the review process and view staff feedback instantaneously.
  • Digital signatures and submissions: The system allows for entirely digital application cycles, including the use of electronic signatures.
  • Automated delivery: Once approved, permits are automatically emailed to the applicant as a PDF attachment.
  • Mobile inspection integration: City inspectors now utilize a mobile app to complete reports in the field, ensuring data is updated instantly in the portal.
  • Flexible inspection windows: The city is transitioning to an AM/PM inspection scheduling model to provide more predictable windows for on-site work.

Hybrid approach for residents

Residents who prefer traditional paper-based methods are welcome to continue submitting applications in person. Staff will utilize the new system on the backend to process those requests, to ensure that all city records are centralized and efficient regardless of the submission method.

Residents and contractors are encouraged to explore the new system. The city has published a library of tutorials and “How-To” documentation to assist users in creating accounts and navigating the portal.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Knicks star Jalen Brunson picked up early hoops lessons in Charlottesville
2 Ben Cline whiffs, badly, in House hearing on Southern Poverty Law Center
3 Last Week in Rob Schilling: The week’s conspiracy theories brought to you by UVA Athletics
4 Spanberger seems to be trying to split hairs on data center tax incentives
5 UVA Softball: Coach Joanna Hardin signs three-year contract extension

Latest News

Brittany Paige Sheffer Churchville stabbing incident
Local

Male stabbing victim had significant blood loss in fight ‘fueled by alcohol’

Crystal Graham
washington nationals
Baseball

NoVa native walks off Nats with grand slam to complete stunning SF comeback

Chris Graham

The Washington Nationals, with a 9-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth, were six outs away from a three-game sweep in San Francisco.

obi
Local

A dog for dad on Father’s Day: Find one at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Chris Graham

The folks at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA are trying to frame their push for shelter dog adoptions this month around Father’s Day by highlighting how “every dog deserves a dad.”

rob wittman
Politics, Virginia

Video: MAGA congressman Rob Wittman fakes phone call to avoid questions from reporter

Chris Graham
youth worship church
Politics, U.S. & World

Southern Baptists make it clear, again, that they don’t want women pastors

Chris Graham
social security
Politics, Virginia

Video: Last one to cash your Social Security check, turn out the lights

Chris Graham
Formula 1
Etc.

State AGs demand that Formula 1 terminate sponsorships with Big Tobacco

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status