After promoting Matt Hart from director of analytics to a newly-created GM position on his staff, UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom hired Mike Parme to the analytics post, the school announced on Wednesday.

Parme worked with Odom as a grad assistant at VCU in the 2024-2025 season, and stayed on at VCU last season to work under Phil Martelli Jr. as the director of analytics on Martelli’s staff while pursuing his master’s degree through the VCU Center for Sport Leadership.

Parme is a 2024 Bard College alum, where he earned a degree in economics and played hoops at the D3 level.

“I am super grateful to Coach Odom for this incredible opportunity to join the Virginia men’s basketball program,” Parme said. “I couldn’t be more excited to help push the tradition of excellence forward in Charlottesville. Go ‘Hoos!”

“Mike is an outstanding addition to our staff,” Odom said. “His passion, work ethic and attention to detail, combined with his familiarity with our staff make him an ideal fit. We are excited to welcome him as our new director of analytics.”

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