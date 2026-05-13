An anonymous threat was called in to Buffalo Gap High School Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at the high school and the nearby Buffalo Gap Middle School.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has sent several deputies to the scene, according to a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office has established a hard perimeter around the schools complex and is controlling all access points.

The decision was made to secure all Augusta County schools, out of an abundance of caution, per the release.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and school superintendent’s office takes all threats towards our public schools seriously and treats them as credible threats until investigation either confirms or denies the veracity of the threat,” County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

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