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Home Rumor mill: UVA is low-balling men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent
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Rumor mill: UVA is low-balling men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent

Chris Graham
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uva golf bowen sargent
Bowen Sargent. Photo: UVA Athletics

A situation similar to what we just saw play out with UVA Lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany could be in the works with the coach at UVA Men’s Golf, Bowen Sargent.

Sargent’s contract expires at the end of the academic sports year, on June 30, and word around the clubhouse is, the first offer on the table for an extension comes with his salary flat from what he signed for in 2022 – i.e., no raise.

The 2022 contract extension signed by Sargent featured an annual base salary at $173,864, with 3 percent annual raises, and supplemental compensation at $28,972 annually.

The program was the national runner-up in 2025, and was ranked third nationally going into the 2026 postseason, which teed off on Monday – Virginia is the top seed in the Winston-Salem Regional, at Bermuda Run Country Club.

The UVA team had a two-shot lead on the field after the first round, with senior Ben James holding a share of the individual lead, with a 5-under 66.

The top five teams from each of the six regionals ongoing this week qualify for the finals, which are scheduled for May 29-June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

On paper, golf runs at a sizable deficit – according to figures from the Sportico College Sports Finance Database, the UVA Men’s Golf program reported revenues at $430,751 and expenses at $1,121,450 in the 2024-2025 academic sports year, for a deficit of $690,699.

I’m told by those who would know that program donors – and think about, this is golf we’re talking about; there are donors with deep pockets – are there to make up the difference.

In terms of the reported extension offer, it’s not like getting $200K to be a golf coach isn’t a living wage, but, seriously.

Sargent, an NC State grad, was an assistant at Vanderbilt and Tennessee before taking over the UVA program in 2004.

Well-heeled donor bases at other Power 4 schools would leap at the opportunity to take on a free-agent Bowen Sargent.

Throw the guy a bone already.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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