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Staunton: New pool house set to open with start of summer swimming season

Chris Graham
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Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

The City of Staunton is going all out to mark the start of the summer season, with a grand opening for the new Gypsy Hill Park Pool House set for Saturday.

The new single-story facility replaces the original 1958 pool house, which had reached the end of its functional life due to structural issues and deteriorating infrastructure.

Key features of the new facility:

  • Zero-barrier access: Completely accessible design at ground level, replacing old stairs and long ramps with a direct walkway to the pool deck.
  • Privacy for families: New individual, unisex restrooms and changing areas designed to accommodate everyone.
  • Improved amenities: A modernized concession stand and a new covered patio area.
  • Community comfort. Installation of new, durable metal benches and picnic tables for better seating options.

“This project is a major win for our residents, moving us from the original 1950s facility to one that respects the needs of today’s families and guests,” said Chris Tuttle, the director of the city’s parks and recreation department.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Lantz Construction of for their hard work and collaboration in bringing this project to life on schedule. My staff has been working tirelessly to prepare for this season, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back,” Tuttle said.

In addition to the new facility, the city is announced an extended pool season for 2026. While the pool has historically closed in early August, the current budget allows for limited operations to continue through Labor Day, contingent upon lifeguard staffing.

For more information on pool hours, season passes, and swimming programs, visit www.staunton.va.us/pools or contact the Staunton Parks and Recreation Department at 540.332.3945.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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