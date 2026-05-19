A Palmyra man is in custody in connection with a reported home invasion in the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road in Albemarle County from last week.

Pierre Z. Tharpe, 25, of Palmyra, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The incident involving Tharpe was reported late Friday night, May 15. A couple told 911 that they were at home with their infant when an unknown person had entered their residence.

The suspect fled the residence following a physical altercation with one of the occupants of the residence.

The resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this incident.

Support AFP