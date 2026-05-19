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Home Albemarle County: Palmyra man arrested in attempted home invasion
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Albemarle County: Palmyra man arrested in attempted home invasion

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Pierre Z. Tharpe
Pierre Z. Tharpe. Photo Albemarle County Police Department

A Palmyra man is in custody in connection with a reported home invasion in the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road in Albemarle County from last week.

Pierre Z. Tharpe, 25, of Palmyra, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The incident involving Tharpe was reported late Friday night, May 15. A couple told 911 that they were at home with their infant when an unknown person had entered their residence.

The suspect fled the residence following a physical altercation with one of the occupants of the residence.

The resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this incident.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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