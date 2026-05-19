Lynchburg Police are searching for a Richmond man who is a suspect in a homicide.

Ke John McGhee, 20, of Richmond, is wanted in the shooting death of Daysun Wilson, 22, of Halifax, reported Monday night at the Millwood Apartments on Old Mill Road.

Detectives have determined the victim and suspect in this case were known to each other.

McGhee’s whereabouts are currently unknown. He is described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6155.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, online at p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

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