Virginia, which voted last month to redraw its congressional maps to favor Democrats by a 10-1 margin, then saw that vote erased by four MAGA justices on our state Supreme Court, has a Democrat in office as governor, and a Democrat in office as attorney general.

Now, we could do what Ohio did when its state Supreme Court ruled against its effort to gerrymander Democrats out of existence – the Republicans there just ignored their Supreme Court, and did what they wanted to do.

Or we could run the play that you know our Virginia Republicans would run – by our state Constitution, the General Assembly could legislate the four MAGA justices off the state Supreme Court, then refile the case, get a favorable ruling, and proceed as the voters wanted us to.

It’s not even arguable that the Rs would do this in a heartbeat.

Democrats don’t play that way.

Our approach here: Vote. Harder.

ICYMI

“I am disappointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia’s ruling, but my focus as governor will be on ensuring that all voters have the information necessary to make their voices heard this November in the midterm elections because in those elections we — the voters — will have the final say,” was the battle cry of Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

Vote. Harder.

OK, then, so, what happens if Democrats still pick up two or three additional congressional seats in November, and one of the MAGAs who would lose – Rob Wittman and Jen Kiggans are in big trouble, and John McGuire could be – decide to sue to contest the result.

If lightning strikes, and Ben Cline is ousted, it’s a certainty that he would get millionaires and billionaires to write him big checks to sue Beth Macy to the end of the earth.

ICYMI

What if that all happens, and then the same 4-3 MAGA majority that overturned April 21 finds an i- not dotted or a t- not crossed, and overturns November.

What do we do then?

Jason Miyares, when he was the AG, would sue the hell out of everybody within a hundred-mile radius.

What say you, Jay Jones?

“This fight is far from over, and I am committed to fighting alongside you,” Jones said, in this case, specifically about the U.S. Supreme Court deciding against taking the matter of his appeal of our state Supreme Court ruling.

“I will be on the campaign trail, working tirelessly to support our Democratic candidates so we can win control of the House in spite of Republicans putting their thumbs on the scale,” Jones said.

Vote. Harder.

Good luck with that; hope it works out for you.

Nah, don’t even bother coming up with any plans in case the courts get involved again to overturn an election.

No way they dare do that a second time, right?

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