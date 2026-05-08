The four MAGAs on the Supreme Court of Virginia negated the votes of 1,604,276 Virginians who wanted new congressional maps on Friday, which means, we’re back to square one with the 2026 midterms in Virginia.

Virginia Democrats hold a 6-5 edge in the U.S. House delegation.

At least two of the incumbent Republicans, Rob Wittman in the First District and Jen Kiggans in the Second District, are vulnerable – based on both the 2024 and 2025 votes in their districts.

Tom Perriello has an outside shot in the Fifth District, which is held by MAGA Congressman John McGuire.

It would take a miracle for Beth Macy to unseat Ben Cline in the Sixth, but the Red Sea once parted, and the U.S. hockey team beat the Russians in Lake Placid.

Breakdown

First District: *Rob Wittman (R) vs. Shannon Taylor (D)

2024 : Wittman +12.8, Trump +4.9

: Wittman +12.8, Trump +4.9 2025 : Spanberger +2.2

: Spanberger +2.2 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Leans Republican

Second District: *Jen Kiggans (R) vs. Elaine Luria (D)

2024 : Kiggans +3.8, Trump +0.2

: Kiggans +3.8, Trump +0.2 2025 : Spanberger +7.4

: Spanberger +7.4 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Toss-up

Third District: *Bobby Scott (D) vs. TBA

2024 : Scott +40.2, Harris +34.5

: Scott +40.2, Harris +34.5 2025 : Spanberger +42.4

: Spanberger +42.4 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Safe Democrat

Fourth District: *Jennifer McClellan (D) vs. TBA

2024 : McClellan +34.9, Harris +32.9

: McClellan +34.9, Harris +32.9 2025 : Spanberger +36.6

: Spanberger +36.6 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Safe Democrat

Fifth District: *John McGuire (R) vs. Tom Perriello (D)

2024 : McGuire +15.0, Trump +12.2

: McGuire +15.0, Trump +12.2 2025 : Earle-Sears +6.6

: Earle-Sears +6.6 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Likely Republican

Sixth District: *Ben Cline (R) vs. Beth Macy (D)

2024 : Cline +28.3, Trump +23.8

: Cline +28.3, Trump +23.8 2025 : Earle-Sears +17.4

: Earle-Sears +17.4 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Safe Republican

Seventh District: *Eugene Vindman (D) vs. Tara Durant or Doug Ollivant (R)

2024 : Vindman +2.7, Harris +2.7

: Vindman +2.7, Harris +2.7 2025 : Spanberger +14.2

: Spanberger +14.2 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Likely Democrat

Eighth District: *Don Beyer (D) vs. TBA

2024 : Beyer +46.8, Harris +49.2

: Beyer +46.8, Harris +49.2 2025 : Spanberger +60.3

: Spanberger +60.3 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Safe Democrat

Ninth District: *Morgan Griffith (R) vs. Adam Murphy or Joy Powers (D)

2024 : Griffith +45.2, Trump +42.9

: Griffith +45.2, Trump +42.9 2025 : Earle-Sears +36.6

: Earle-Sears +36.6 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Safe Republican

Tenth District: *Suhas Subramanyam (D) vs. Julie Perry, Sam Wong or Dave Beckwith (R)

2024 : Subramanyam +4.6, Harris +8.5

: Subramanyam +4.6, Harris +8.5 2025 : Spanberger +20.3

: Spanberger +20.3 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Safe Democrat

Eleventh District: *James Walkinshaw (D) vs. TBA

2024 : Connolly +34.8, Harris +35.0

: Connolly +34.8, Harris +35.0 2025 : Walkinshaw +50.4, Spanberger +47.1

: Walkinshaw +50.4, Spanberger +47.1 Sabato Crystal Ball rating: Safe Democrat

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