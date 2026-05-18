Donate
Donate
Home Ben Cline, bravely, now that the court stuff is out of the way, announces re-election bid
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline, bravely, now that the court stuff is out of the way, announces re-election bid

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
Ben Cline. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

The worst-kept secret in Virginia politics, if it was a secret at all, is out of the bag now – Ben Cline, on Monday, announced his campaign for re-election to Congress.

What’s telling here to me: that he held off until after everything was settled with the legal challenges to the April 21 referendum, of which he was a part.

I mean, I’d assumed Cline had announced his re-election bid a while ago, and I’d somehow just missed it.

That this is news today seems to me to be a strong indication that Cline wasn’t going to run in the Sixth District if the MAGA scheme to overturn the April 21 referendum, in which more than 1.6 million voters cast their lots with the 10-1 congressional map that had been proposed by Virginia Democrats earlier this year, had somehow come up short.

The legal part of the MAGA scheme to overturn April 21 was only settled on Friday, with the U.S. Supreme Court handing down a one-sentence order telling us that it’s not going to hear arguments in the case.

ICYMI

That order comes down, and Ben, first thing he does is, well, he took the weekend off, because of course you take the weekend off, but after the weekend off, he threw his hat into the ring for a fifth term.

The Sixth, as it has been drawn since the MAGAs on the Supreme Court of Virginia gave us the new maps in 2022, was +17.4 R in the 2025 gubernatorial election, so, it will take a lot for the Democratic frontrunner, Beth Macy, a journalist and best-selling author, to pull the upset.

The Sixth in the 10-1 map was +5 D in 2025.

Sir Ben, the Brave.

democrats republicans
Photo: © freshidea/stock.adobe.com

“Despite Democrats’ efforts to silence nearly half of the state and erase our community’s values through illegal gerrymandering, we are still here, and we are still standing strong for our shared common-sense, conservative priorities,” Cline said in his announcement.

By “silence half the state,” is he referring to the 67-32-1 R-D-I split in the House of Delegates that he voted for in 2011, a year ahead of Virginia voting for Barack Obama for president, two ahead of Virginia voting for a Democrat for governor?

Asking for a friend.

“Our Commonwealth has been under attack by Democrat leaders who prioritize political power, illegal aliens, and environmental radicalism over the needs of American citizens,” Cline said. “Representing the people of the Sixth District, I have been working tirelessly to roll back government overreach, defend our constitutional rights, promote fiscal responsibility, and enhance the safety of our communities.”

Fact check: eight years in, Cline has not one piece of signature legislation to hang his hat on.

ICYMI

project 2025 donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © bella1105/Shutterstock

“I will never stop championing our shared common-sense, conservative values and ensuring the voices of Sixth District citizens are heard in Washington, D.C.,” Cline said. “I am running for re-election because our Commonwealth and nation need strong, conservative leaders who have a steadfast commitment to Making America — and the great Commonwealth of Virginia — Great Again.”

Fact check: Cline is a rubber stamp for Donald Trump.

Per Heritage Action, the research arm of the Heritage Foundation, the author of Project 2025, Cline has voted with the Heritage Foundation on 100 percent of congressional votes in the 2025-2026 term.

The average Republican member scores 84 percent on that scale.

That’s not even asking how high when they tell you to jump, right there.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
2 Spanberger vetoes collective bargaining: Who does she think she’s fooling?
3 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
4 Winners, losers in the stupid Waynesboro Schools trans bathroom debate
5 Trump wants to take $1.7 billion of our money to reward his Jan. 6 army

Latest News

Server racks in server room data centers
Virginia

NextEra Energy wants to buy Dominion Energy: This one’s about data centers, AI

Chris Graham
woman arrest handcuffs
Local

Albemarle County: Local man arrested on child porn possession charges

Chris Graham

Jonathan R. Rodriguez, 27, was arrested after a months-long investigation into a tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of potential child sexual abuse material being viewed in Albemarle County.

lars tiffany uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany is out as head coach, and no one knows why, for sure

Chris Graham

Lars Tiffany is out after 10 years as the head coach for the UVA Lacrosse program, and nobody seems to know what’s going on.

radio
Local, Politics

Last Week in Rob Schilling: The Confederacy, Jan. 6 apologia, pity for billionaires

Chris Graham
fire
Local

Albemarle County: Fire damages three townhouses; no injuries reported

Chris Graham
baseball
Baseball

ODAC Baseball: Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon advance to Super Regionals

Chris Graham
softball
Etc.

UVA Softball: Season comes to an end with 5-1 loss to Tennessee in regionals

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status