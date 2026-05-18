Three Albemarle County townhouses sustained damage in a fire in the 100 block of Scarborough Place early Monday.

The call to Albemarle County Fire Rescue was logged at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Crews arrived seven minutes later to find smoke and fire showing from the roof of the middle townhouse in a unit.

One adult was removed from the structure but sustained no injuries. All other occupants evacuated without injury.

Two displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross and family and friends. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to be accidental.

Support AFP