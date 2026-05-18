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Home Albemarle County: Fire damages three townhouses; no injuries reported
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Albemarle County: Fire damages three townhouses; no injuries reported

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Peter Kim/stock.adobe.com

Three Albemarle County townhouses sustained damage in a fire in the 100 block of Scarborough Place early Monday.

The call to Albemarle County Fire Rescue was logged at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Crews arrived seven minutes later to find smoke and fire showing from the roof of the middle townhouse in a unit.

One adult was removed from the structure but sustained no injuries. All other occupants evacuated without injury.

Two displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross and family and friends. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to be accidental.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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