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Home Staunton: Amanda DiMeo named deputy city manager, taking on dual role
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Staunton: Amanda DiMeo named deputy city manager, taking on dual role

Chris Graham
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Amanda DiMeo. Photo: City of Staunton

We noticed back in March that the front office in the City of Staunton was working shorthanded, with the city website listing Amanda DiMeo, the economic development director, as the acting assistant city manager.

Problem solved: DiMeo, as of Friday, now officially has both jobs in a full-time capacity.

“I am incredibly honored to serve my hometown in this expanded capacity,” said DiMeo, who has worked in city government for 22 years.

“Staunton is in a period of exciting growth, from our economic corridors to our long-term planning efforts,” DiMeo said. “I look forward to supporting the city manager and our entire team as we work to make Staunton a more efficient, responsive, and vibrant place for all our residents.”

DiMeo started her journey toward a career in local government with a high-school mentorship with the government in Augusta County.

After college – she has a BA political science and public administration from Mary Baldwin University – she headed up the election office in Staunton for 12 years, before moving into the economic development office.

DiMeo was named the director of economic development in 2024.

She added the acting assistant city manager post after Amanda Kaufman left in December to become the deputy city manager in Plymouth, Minn., in the Minneapolis/St. Paul suburbs.

DiMeo will, formally, be the deputy city manager, which, under Virginia State Code, means she is empowered to handle administrative duties during the city manager’s routine absences or travel.

“Amanda’s trajectory in Staunton is a testament to her dedication and deep understanding of this community,” City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “Beyond her success in economic development, her experience as a department head and her cross-departmental leadership make her the ideal person to step into this enhanced role. This promotion strengthens our executive leadership team and gives us the administrative capacity needed to effectively manage our city’s incredible momentum and long-term projects.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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