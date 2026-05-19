Waynesboro man wanted in connection with Monday night shooting

A Waynesboro man is wanted in connection with a shooting reported Monday night in the 1500 block of North Delphine Avenue.

Joseph William Kestner Jr., 23, of Waynesboro, fled the scene of the 8:52 p.m. shooting, which police are trying to say was “an isolated incident involving a confrontation between two individuals who know each other.”

The unnamed 25-year-old victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being released, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or information regarding Kestner’s current whereabouts is encouraged to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

Callers may remain anonymous.

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