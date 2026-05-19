An Augusta County man reported missing last week is now the focus of beefed up search efforts in the George Washington National Forest.

We were told last week that Seth Anthony Osgood, 48, had last been seen on March 6. The word on Tuesday is that Osgood’s camper and vehicle have been located in the area of Todd Lake, and he is believed to still be in the area and possibly traveling on a bicycle.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Augusta County Fire and Rescue and the Mount Solon Fire Department, are actively conducting search operations in this area.

The sheriff’s office says residents and visitors should expect a large law enforcement and emergency services presence in the Todd Lake area while this search is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Osgood is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

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