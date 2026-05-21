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Home WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley set to appear at AEW ‘Double or Nothing’
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WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley set to appear at AEW ‘Double or Nothing’

Chris Graham
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Mick Foley
Mick Foley. Photo: © Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is jumping to rival promotion AEW, with his debut set for this weekend’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

Foley, one of the headliners at a local AWE show for us in Waynesboro in 2013, had announced in December that he was not going to re-sign with WWE after his contract with the promotion expired, citing his frustration with the close relationship of parent company TKO Sports with Donald Trump.

ICYMI: Mick Foley in Waynesboro

“I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more,” Foley wrote on his socials on Dec. 16, in the wake of Trump’s “incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner‘s death,” which he said “is the final straw for me.”

“Last night, I informed WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office. Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June,” Foley said at the time.

It began to be rumored last week that AEW owner Tony Khan was interested in bringing Foley on.

Khan announced on Wednesday that Foley will serve as one of the co-hosts of the “Zero Hour” portion of the “Double or Nothing” show.

“Zero Hour” is the hour-long free tease for the main card.

“Foley’s coming back to TBS, where he ran wild as Cactus Jack! Don’t miss his first night in AEW on Sunday,” Khan posted on his socials.

Note the reference to Sunday being Foley’s “first night” in AEW.

That seems to hint to this being more than a one-off.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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