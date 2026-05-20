Albemarle County: Mint Springs Valley Park closed for swimming due to harmful algae bloom

Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County is experiencing a harmful algae bloom and is closed for swimming.

The county announced on Wednesday that, until further notice, swimming in the lake is prohibited.

Hiking trails are open, and fishing and boating in the park are still permitted.

There have been no reported health problems. The Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake after test results showed harmful algae present as a precaution.

People should not have contact with the water until further notice.

Chris Greene Lake Park, and Walnut Creek Park will open for the summer swim season over Memorial Day weekend, May 23–25.

Swimming will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, including Memorial Day.

The lakes will also be open the following weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 30–May 31, with the same hours.

Additional details about the 2026 summer swim season will be shared later this week.

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