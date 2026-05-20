Donate
Donate
Home Albemarle County: Mint Springs Valley Park closed for swimming due to harmful algae bloom
Local

Albemarle County: Mint Springs Valley Park closed for swimming due to harmful algae bloom

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Mint Springs Valley Park lake crozet albemarle county
Photo: Albemarle County

Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County is experiencing a harmful algae bloom and is closed for swimming.

The county announced on Wednesday that, until further notice, swimming in the lake is prohibited.

Hiking trails are open, and fishing and boating in the park are still permitted.

There have been no reported health problems. The Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake after test results showed harmful algae present as a precaution.

People should not have contact with the water until further notice.

Chris Greene Lake Park, and Walnut Creek Park  will open for the summer swim season over Memorial Day weekend, May 23–25.

Swimming will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, including Memorial Day.

The lakes will also be open the following weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 30–May 31, with the same hours.

Additional details about the 2026 summer swim season will be shared later this week.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Former Met Noah Syndergaard said O’s slugger Pete Alonso is a Trumper like him
2 Spanberger vetoes collective bargaining: Who does she think she’s fooling?
3 Winners, losers in the stupid Waynesboro Schools trans bathroom debate
4 Trump wants to take $1.7 billion of our money to reward his Jan. 6 army
5 Is UVA Swimming assistant coach Gary Taylor under contract, or not?

Latest News

Mick Foley
Etc.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley set to appear at AEW ‘Double or Nothing’

Chris Graham
cash bribe in envelope
Politics, U.S. & World, Virginia

Ben Cline mum on $1.7B Trump slush fund, as other MAGAs speak out

Chris Graham

Ben Cline, back in 2023, was against settlement slush funds, to the point that he was an out-of-the-box co-sponsor of a bill called the Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act.

cody gougler uva football
Football

UVA names successor to football GM Tyler Jones: Is the new guy the new GM, though?

Chris Graham

UVA Athletics has named a successor to the former GM for UVA Football, Tyler Jones, but it seems that they’re going out of their way not to call the new guy, Cody Gougler, the new GM for UVA Football.

golf
Etc.

UVA Golf: ‘Hoos share team title at regional to advance to NCAA Championships

Chris Graham
vdot interstate 64
Local

VDOT installing congestion-warning system on Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain

Chris Graham
ken mitchell
Politics, Virginia

Ken Mitchell ends Sixth District congressional campaign, clearing the way for Beth Macy

Chris Graham
abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

Governor DeVeto: Abigail Spanberger is clearly just not good at the job

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status