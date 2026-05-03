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Waynesboro: Annual plant sale is culmination of ag education for students

Crystal Graham
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waynesboro education farm WPS annual plant sale
Image courtesy Waynesboro Public Schools

Students who have immersed themselves in hands-on agricultural education are sharing their success with the community through an annual plant sale.

Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit agricultural and career and technical education programs with Waynesboro Public Schools.

The Waynesboro Education Farm sale will be offered on two days:

  • Wed. May 6, 4-7 p.m.: A monthly community night featuring opportunities for families to work, eat and shop together.
  • Sat., May 9,  9 a.m. to noon: An educational session where attendees can learn about the work being done through the WHS ag program.

Items available include:

  • Fruits: Strawberries, honeyberries, gooseberries, raspberries and blackberries.
  • Vegetables: Tomatoes, hot & sweet peppers, cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, eggplant and summer squash.
  • Florals and herbs: Hanging flower baskets, annual and perennial flowers and a variety of herbs.
  • House plants: A selection of indoor greenery

Both sale opportunities will be held at the farm, located adjacent to Berkeley Glenn Elementary School at 1020 Jefferson Ave. in Waynesboro.

All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the continued work of the Waynesboro Education Farm, the Waynesboro High School agriculture program and the Kate Collins Middle School garden CTE programs.

The Waynesboro Education Farm provides students with hands-on Virginia SOL based learning experiences, bridging the gap between the classroom and the natural world.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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