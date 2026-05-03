Students who have immersed themselves in hands-on agricultural education are sharing their success with the community through an annual plant sale.

Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit agricultural and career and technical education programs with Waynesboro Public Schools.

The Waynesboro Education Farm sale will be offered on two days:

Wed. May 6, 4-7 p.m.: A monthly community night featuring opportunities for families to work, eat and shop together.

A monthly community night featuring opportunities for families to work, eat and shop together. Sat., May 9, 9 a.m. to noon: An educational session where attendees can learn about the work being done through the WHS ag program.

Items available include:

Fruits: Strawberries, honeyberries, gooseberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Strawberries, honeyberries, gooseberries, raspberries and blackberries. Vegetables: Tomatoes, hot & sweet peppers, cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, eggplant and summer squash.

Tomatoes, hot & sweet peppers, cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, eggplant and summer squash. Florals and herbs: Hanging flower baskets, annual and perennial flowers and a variety of herbs.

Hanging flower baskets, annual and perennial flowers and a variety of herbs. House plants: A selection of indoor greenery

Both sale opportunities will be held at the farm, located adjacent to Berkeley Glenn Elementary School at 1020 Jefferson Ave. in Waynesboro.

All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the continued work of the Waynesboro Education Farm, the Waynesboro High School agriculture program and the Kate Collins Middle School garden CTE programs.

The Waynesboro Education Farm provides students with hands-on Virginia SOL based learning experiences, bridging the gap between the classroom and the natural world.