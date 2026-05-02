Home Analysis: Is the playoff window already closing for the Baltimore Orioles?
Baseball

Analysis: Is the playoff window already closing for the Baltimore Orioles?

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
Photo: © quiggyt4/Shutterstock

Yeah, it’s early, just the first weekend of May, but it’s starting to look like what we had thought not that long ago was a multi-year playoff window for the Baltimore Orioles might already be closing.

Remember when the thinking was that the 2023 and 2024 playoff appearances were just the Baby Birds being ahead of schedule?

Yeah.

Last year’s last-place finish in the AL East, and 75-87 record, is starting to look less like anomaly, and more like, reality.

Baltimore, at this writing, is 15-18, seven games back in the East, and the Orioles have been above the .500 mark for just six of the first 38 days of the 2026 season.

The offense is mediocre – 13th in MLB in runs per game (4.59), 14th in OPS (.713), 21st in batting average (.233).

The pitching staff, also mediocre – 22nd in ERA (4.39), 24th in WHIP (1.437).

And the feeling that hung in the air in 2023 and 2024 – just wait ‘til we get everybody from the farm system up here in the bigs! – no longer valid.

The O’s have just one prospect in the MLB.com Top 100Nate George, a 2024 draft pick out of high school who is still in High-A ball, with a Major League ETA of 2028.

The bevy of top picks from MLB drafts past is up in the bigs, and most are struggling.

baltimore orioles gunnar henderson
Gunnar Henderson. Photo: Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

Even Gunnar Henderson, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year, and two-time MVP Top 10 guy, is scuffling right now, hitting .207 BA/.748 OPS, on the heels of an underwhelming .274/.787 2025, with 17 homers and 68 RBIs – down from the 37 homers, 92 RBIs and .281/.893 that he’d put up in 2024.

Adley Rutschman, the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, is back off a stint on the injured list, and his early returns (.333/1.001, 4 HRs, 17 RBIs) are suggesting the possibility of a comeback year from a plain awful 2025 – .220/.693, 9 HRs, 29 RBIs.

Former top prospects Colton Cowser (.183/.481, -0.3 WAR) and Coby Mayo (.165/.555, -0.7 WAR), for their parts, suck right now.

It doesn’t help, certainly, that Jackson Holliday (.242/.690, 17 HRs, 55 RBIs in 2025) is on an extended IL stint with a broken bone in his right hand, and hasn’t played in MLB at all this season.

He is due to start another rebab assignment next week, so, there is hope that he will be back relatively soon.

The bigger hope: get Holliday back, get Henderson back to his 2024 productivity, get Pete Alonso, off to a slow start (.203/.709, 5 HRs, 14 RBIs), to where you’d expect him to be, and maybe.

baltimore orioles mike elias
Mike Elias. Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

I don’t know that there’s enough pitching, which is the part of the game that the GM, Mike Elias, great at drafting and developing position players, doesn’t seem all that focused on.

This is a make-or-break next couple of months for Elias, in particular.

If Baltimore doesn’t get this turned around by the All-Star break, it may be time for the hedge-fund billionaire owner, David Rubenstein, to clean house and start over.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Can a newspaper have no reporters and still be a newspaper?
4 UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’
5 UVA Football: Finally, we have the details on Tony Elliott’s contract extension

Latest News

john fetterman
Politics, U.S. & World

John Fetterman IDs what he thinks is wrong with the Democratic Party

Chris Graham
black student with headphones
Local, Society

100 Black Men of Central Virginia awards 54 college scholarships to area students

Chris Graham

100 Black Men of Central Virginia has awarded college scholarships to 54 high-school seniors from across the Greater Charlottesville region. 

aew darby allin
Etc.

AEW ‘Dynamite’ ratings down again in Week 2 of Darby Allin title reign

Chris Graham

Week 2 of the Darby Allin era as the 170-pound AEW world champ was another flop on TV.

tim kaine
Politics, U.S. & World

Kaine calls BS on Trump effort to evade congressional approval deadline in Iran

Chris Graham
lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos upset #1 Notre Dame, 15-10, to advance to ACC title game

Chris Graham
rooftop solar
Society, Virginia

SCC denies Dominion Energy request to slash rooftop solar reimbursements

Chris Graham
uva logo
Etc.

UVA Athletics Notebook: Coaching news in soccer, tennis, women’s hoops

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status