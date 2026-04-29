There’s a lot to like about the look and feel of Downtown Staunton, but there’s also a lot of rough around the edges.

Which, to be fair, is pretty much the case everywhere.

The city government in Staunton is trying to gauge the ideas and get input from residents on what they want to see done downtown with respect to traffic flows – vehicular and pedestrian.

First, residents are encouraged to complete a survey on the Downtown Intersection Improvements Project.

The survey is available now through June 1.

Second, the city is launching a Beverley Street Demonstration Project from June 1 to June 30.

During this time, the right-side travel lane will be closed on a two-block stretch of Beverley Street between Augusta Street and Market Street.

On-street parking will not be affected.

The Demonstration Project will give us a feel for the curb extensions in the Downtown Intersection Improvements Project that will narrow Beverley Street to a single travel lane at intersections.

The demonstration elements will remain in place 24/7 throughout June, co-existing with the weekend “Shop & Dine Out” program.

The city’s goal with the Demonstration Project is to gather feedback on how the one-lane configuration functions for drivers, shoppers, pedestrians and businesses.

“This change in traffic flow allows the city to reimagine the spaces typically dedicated to cars and see how they can better serve people,” said Josh Knight, the city government’s engagement and communications manager.

The 2027 project, funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, is being designed to bring permanent pedestrian safety enhancements to six intersections along Beverley Street and three along Johnson Street.

Planned features include new traffic signal equipment, pedestrian push buttons, high-visibility crosswalks, and ADA-compliant curb extensions.

The city is currently reviewing 30 percent design plans for the permanent 2027 intersection improvements.

A formal public hearing will follow in one to two months, with construction anticipated to begin in fall 2027.

Info

Demonstration Project: connect.cspdc.org/staunton-beverley-street-demonstration-project

connect.cspdc.org/staunton-beverley-street-demonstration-project Permanent 2027 Project: www.ci.staunton.va.us/government/projects/downtown-intersection-improvements-project