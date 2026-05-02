John Fetterman, still claiming to be a Democrat, went on the Jesse Watters MAGA talk show this week to expound on what’s wrong with the Democratic Party – and, no, he didn’t point the finger back at himself.

Fetterman, unaware that he is the appointed useful idiot to the Fox Newsers, instead said it’s “these terrible groups like Code Pink and a lot of the other ones that are strongly aligned to the CCP” – the CCP being the Chinese Communist Party.

That stroke really did some damage inside the old noggin.

It reduced Fetterman to being like the millions of olds who endlessly consume the Fox News brain rot and treat the propaganda they’re served as gospel.

To be clear, though, no, John, those of us who work with “terrible groups” aren’t paid to work to fight the many excesses of the Trump regime by the Chinese, some shadowy Jewish cabal, Russian oligarchs.

Our desire to preserve our democratic republic comes from within.

Dipsh-t went on to denigrate Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, as being an “avowed communist” – because of an offhand remark in a Reddit forum from years ago.

Graham Platner doesn’t need me to defend him, but I’ll just say here, that guy is a former Marine and combat veteran who runs a small business, an oyster farming operation.

Which is to say, he didn’t mooch off his conservative Republican parents into his late 40s like somebody else we know.

Which puts him criticizing Code Pink and Graham Platner being examples of the Democratic Party’s descent into an “orgy of socialism.”

Mom and dad paying your bills isn’t socialism?

One dude here fought for his country and turned against the politics he was raised into because he was tired of seeing his buddies sent into war for no good reason.

The other doesn’t have the common decency to not wear shorts and hoodies to work on Capitol Hill.

“I’m a proud pro-union Democrat,” the useful idiot told Watters, “but the kinds of mess that you see are showing up in many of them, I mean, that’s, that is the worst impulses that are our party continues. We just seem to can’t resist those things.”

Standing up for women, brown-skinned people, LGBTQ+, the working class – those are “the worst impulses” to Fetterman.

No chance the MAGAs are using Fetterman’s wife being a former undocumented immigrant against him here, is it?

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