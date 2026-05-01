A Crozet man wanted in Augusta County, Rockbridge County and Waynesboro on felony probation violations was arrested in Albemarle County after a pursuit on Thursday.

Jonathan A. Iseman, 41, of Crozet, was the subject of an attempted traffic stop on Lanetown Road in Crozet at 7:08 p.m. Thursday, according to Albemarle County Police.

Iseman refused to stop, which is what led to the pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers utilized a controlled maneuver to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

Iseman, after the stop, attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the apprehension.

Iseman is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.