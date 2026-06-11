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Home Male stabbing victim had significant blood loss in fight ‘fueled by alcohol’
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Male stabbing victim had significant blood loss in fight ‘fueled by alcohol’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Brittany Paige Sheffer Churchville stabbing incident
Brittany Paige Sheffer

An Augusta County woman is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a male acquaintance Tuesday night.

Brittany Paige Sheffer, 42, of Churchville, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. She was arrested without incident and charged with malicious wounding.

The 47-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, suffered significant blood loss with stab wounds to his hand and leg, and his injuries were considered life-threatening. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the incident was domestic and was “fueled by alcohol and a verbal argument.”

The stabbing occurred in the 400 block of Scenic Highway in Churchville at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 9.

The victim drove to the Family Dollar parking lot seeking help after the incident.

In addition to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Churchville Fire and Rescue and Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to the call.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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