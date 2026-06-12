Waynesboro: Why is the PD keeping a local crime spree on the down low?

The no-media-savvy-having Waynesboro Police used a Ring alert to notify a relative handful of folks about “multiple larcenies from vehicles and stolen vehicles” reported over a 35-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

We’re a long time away from the PD here sending out news releases to local media, despite our repeated protestations.

They tell us that they prefer to put their news on Facebook.

Which doesn’t explain this particular item not even being there.

It would seem that “multiple larcenies from vehicles and stolen vehicles” would warrant widespread distribution.

Whatever.

The reports came in from West Main Street, South Linden Avenue, South Poplar Avenue, South Magnolia Avenue, Windigrove Drive, Gray Drive and Paige Street, according to the Ring alert.

One stolen vehicle has been recovered, though a second stolen vehicle – a black 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, tag: TJN-1150 – is still out there, somewhere.

If you know what is going on here, call the PD at 540-942-6675.

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