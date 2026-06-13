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Home Staunton: Man wanted in Wednesday shooting arrested, in custody
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Staunton: Man wanted in Wednesday shooting arrested, in custody

Chris Graham
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christopher s. shifflett staunton
Christopher S. Shifflett. Photo: Staunton PD. Background: © SevenMaps / Shutterstock

Staunton Police have the man accused in a shooting incident reported on Wednesday in the vicinity of Gypsy Hill Park in custody.

Christopher S. Shifflett, 26, of Staunton, was arrested on Saturday, and he faces charges including malicious wounding, aggravated attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The shooting, per a press release from the Staunton PD, was reported in the 800 block of Springhill Road.

From our earlier reporting, social media posts about the incident include one from a man who said his vehicle was one of the two that was hit.

The man, whose name I’m not going to make public, since he’s a victim, wrote that his vehicle was parked in front of a vape shop, and that the first of the shots fired hit the windshield of his vehicle in front of where his dog was sitting.

The shooter, who we now know to be Shifflett, “was about 10-15 feet from me when he decided to do what he did,” according to the post.

“We had nothing to do with the situation. Just caught in the crossfire, so to speak,” the victim wrote.

The vape shop, based on the description, would be TD Tobacco & Vape, which is located on Springhill Road, directly across the street from the duck pond at Gypsy Hill Park.

Shifflett is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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