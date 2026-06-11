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Home Staunton: VDOT announces Interstate 81 closure overnight Saturday
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Staunton: VDOT announces Interstate 81 closure overnight Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Eli Wilson/Wirestock/stock.adobe.com

VDOT alerted us today that southbound Interstate 81 near Staunton is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, June 13, through 8 a.m. Sunday, June 14.

The closure will allow contractors widening this portion of I-81 to set up concrete barriers and pavement markings for a southbound traffic-pattern shift.

During the overnight closure:

  • I-81 South drivers will detour at Exit 225, follow the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) bypass around Staunton, and rejoin the interstate at Exit 220.
  • I-81 South drivers who need to reach I-64 East will use Exit 225, follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 North at Exit 220 and then take Exit 221 to go east on I-64.
  • The ramps onto I-81 South from Route 262 and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) at Exit 225 and Exit 222 will be closed.

Digital message boards will alert motorists of the I-81 South closure and advise them to follow the green-and-white “Emergency Route A” signs through the detour.

When I-81 South reopens Sunday morning, drivers will shift to the left near mile marker 222.7 and use newly built portions of the bridges over Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Augusta Woods Drive.

Background

The bridge work is part of a project to add a third lane in both directions of I-81 between Exit 221 and Exit 225. Final completion is scheduled for summer 2027, but all northbound lanes are expected to open to traffic in late fall of 2026.

The Staunton-area widening is being constructed under a $101 million design-build contract, as part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program.

Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

  • Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes (scheduled for completion in late 2027)
  • Strasburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in fall 2028)
  • Harrisonburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in summer 2032)
  • Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)

The nearly $4 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion and unlock the region for further economic growth.

Find out more at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, videos and podcasts, and details about upcoming and current projects.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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