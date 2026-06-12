Donate
Donate
Home Richmond Police seeking info on Hanover County teen wanted in murder investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police seeking info on Hanover County teen wanted in murder investigation

Chris Graham
Published date:
Ti’Yon Hackett richmond
Ti’Yon Hackett. Photo: Richmond Police. Background: © Rer and Roll / stock.adobe.com

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted subject related to a June 7 homicide on Ford Avenue.

Ti’Yon Hackett, 18, of Hanover County, is wanted for questioning in relation to the fatal shooting of Ricardo Jones, 23, of Richmond, in the 2300 block of Ford Avenue.

Hackett is 5’6” tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Hackett should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Knicks star Jalen Brunson picked up early hoops lessons in Charlottesville
2 Ben Cline whiffs, badly, in House hearing on Southern Poverty Law Center
3 Last Week in Rob Schilling: The week’s conspiracy theories brought to you by UVA Athletics
4 Spanberger seems to be trying to split hairs on data center tax incentives
5 UVA Softball: Coach Joanna Hardin signs three-year contract extension

Latest News

tony skinn george mason
Basketball

George Mason gives basketball coach Tony Skinn a two-year contract extension

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Middle-of-the-order pop, in the form of MD transfer Jordan Crossland

Chris Graham

Brian O’Connor missed out on Jordan Crossland, the top-rated shortstop in Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class, but Chris Pollard is getting Crossland on Grounds from the transfer portal.

curtrights department of justice
Virginia

Missouri couple gets prison time for grooming, sexual abuse of Virginia 13-year-old

Chris Graham

A married couple from Missouri will spend lengthy stints in separate federal prisons after pleading guilty to grooming a Virginia teen and repeatedly sexually abusing her.

data center
Politics, Virginia

Spanberger, House Democrats propose data center study as way around budget impasse

Chris Graham
lars tiffany uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Might we get a copy of the contract extension that Lars Tiffany says he signed?

Chris Graham
police arrest night crime accident
Local

Waynesboro: Why is the PD keeping a local crime spree on the down low?

Chris Graham
Virginia Tech
Politics, Virginia

Former Virginia Tech BOV rector sues Spanberger over his dismissal

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status