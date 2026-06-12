Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted subject related to a June 7 homicide on Ford Avenue.

Ti’Yon Hackett, 18, of Hanover County, is wanted for questioning in relation to the fatal shooting of Ricardo Jones, 23, of Richmond, in the 2300 block of Ford Avenue.

Hackett is 5’6” tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Hackett should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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