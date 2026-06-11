Staunton Police have identified a suspect in a shots fired incident in the vicinity of Gypsy Hill Park reported on Wednesday.

The suspect was ID’d to us as a Christopher Shifflett – we didn’t get an age for Mr. Shifflett, unfortunately.

The police officer that we spoke with about this today told us that the investigation into the incident revealed that two vehicles and a building were hit with gunfire.

That was it, in terms of official information.

Social media posts about the incident include one from a man who said his vehicle was one of the two that was hit.

The man, whose name I’m not going to make public, since he’s a victim, wrote that his vehicle was parked in front of a vape shop, and that the first of the shots fired hit the windshield of his vehicle in front of where his dog was sitting.

The shooter, who we now know to be Shifflett, “was about 10-15 feet from me when he decided to do what he did,” according to the post.

“We had nothing to do with the situation. Just caught in the crossfire, so to speak,” the victim wrote.

The vape shop, based on the description, would be TD Tobacco & Vape, which is located on Springhill Road, directly across the street from the duck pond at Gypsy Hill Park.

You would expect police departments to send out a media release in these kinds of instances, but, didn’t happen here.

Which is why I’ll suppose they’d want me to conclude this by asking anybody with information on the whereabouts of this Christopher Shifflett fellow to call the PD at 540-332-3842 or CrimeStoppers at 800-322-2017.

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