Donate
Donate
Home Staunton: Police ID suspect in shots fired incident near Gypsy Hill Park
Local

Staunton: Police ID suspect in shots fired incident near Gypsy Hill Park

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
staunton
Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Staunton Police have identified a suspect in a shots fired incident in the vicinity of Gypsy Hill Park reported on Wednesday.

The suspect was ID’d to us as a Christopher Shifflett – we didn’t get an age for Mr. Shifflett, unfortunately.

The police officer that we spoke with about this today told us that the investigation into the incident revealed that two vehicles and a building were hit with gunfire.

That was it, in terms of official information.

Social media posts about the incident include one from a man who said his vehicle was one of the two that was hit.

The man, whose name I’m not going to make public, since he’s a victim, wrote that his vehicle was parked in front of a vape shop, and that the first of the shots fired hit the windshield of his vehicle in front of where his dog was sitting.

The shooter, who we now know to be Shifflett, “was about 10-15 feet from me when he decided to do what he did,” according to the post.

“We had nothing to do with the situation. Just caught in the crossfire, so to speak,” the victim wrote.

The vape shop, based on the description, would be TD Tobacco & Vape, which is located on Springhill Road, directly across the street from the duck pond at Gypsy Hill Park.

You would expect police departments to send out a media release in these kinds of instances, but, didn’t happen here.

Which is why I’ll suppose they’d want me to conclude this by asking anybody with information on the whereabouts of this Christopher Shifflett fellow to call the PD at 540-332-3842 or CrimeStoppers at 800-322-2017.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Knicks star Jalen Brunson picked up early hoops lessons in Charlottesville
2 Ben Cline whiffs, badly, in House hearing on Southern Poverty Law Center
3 Last Week in Rob Schilling: The week’s conspiracy theories brought to you by UVA Athletics
4 Spanberger seems to be trying to split hairs on data center tax incentives
5 UVA Softball: Coach Joanna Hardin signs three-year contract extension

Latest News

derek dooley uva football
Football, Politics, U.S. & World

Former UVA Football walk-on is a long shot in the Georgia GOP U.S. Senate run-off

Chris Graham
homeless shelter food line buffet soup food insecurity
Politics, U.S. & World

State AGs win injunction to block Trump effort to keep people hungry over politics

Chris Graham

A coalition of state AGs that includes Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones has won a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump regime’s attempt to block states from getting USDA grants for their SNAP and WIC programs over MAGA politics.

interstate 81 i-81
Local

Staunton: VDOT announces Interstate 81 closure overnight Saturday

Chris Graham

VDOT alerted us today that southbound Interstate 81 near Staunton is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, June 13, through 8 a.m. Sunday, June 14.

uva baseball chris pollard
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Ranking prep recruiting, transfer portal pick-ups, assessing needs

Chris Graham
FIFA world cup 2026 soccer
Etc.

Two former UVA Soccer stars set to compete in the 2026 World Cup

Chris Graham
drought update
Virginia

Yes, Virginia, still in a drought: 7.5 inches of rain behind, with summer heat upon us

Chris Graham
data center technology networking
Politics, Virginia

We don’t like data center tax breaks: But there’s more to it than that

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status