100 Black Men of Central Virginia has awarded college scholarships to 54 high-school seniors from across the Greater Charlottesville region.

Recipients of the $1,000 scholarships earned an overall high school GPA of at least 3.0, participated in 100 Black Men community programs, and will begin college classes in fall 2026.

One $5,000 scholarship in memory of UVA student and 100 Black Men mentor Elijah Witt was also awarded.

100 Black Men of Central Virginia is a nonprofit that offers mentoring, enrichment and college-readiness opportunities in Greater Charlottesville area middle and high schools.

Since 2011, the organization has awarded a total of $433,500 to nearly 400 high school seniors.

“These scholarships are a reflection of the unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to academic and personal aspirations of each of these students,” said James Watson, president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia. “We admire their potential to bring about positive change in our Central Virginia community and beyond.”

Scholarship recipients

Elijah Witt Memorial Scholarship

Maxwell Keys, Albemarle High School

Albemarle High School

Hermela Aju

Jahmel Bivines

Braden Knight

Sophia Melo-Malnowski

Catherine Muriuki

Tumpe Mwenechanya

Lydia Ohlendorf

Sienna Robinson

Travis Wicks

Buckingham County High School

David Jones

Mekyhi Maxey

Charlottesville High School

Shayaan Akbarzada

Shoukufeh Alizada

Berline Bissehssolo

Sydney Brown

Kano Etienne

Sarah Gould

Destiny Johnson

Amoni Lee

Mohammad Massoud

Guy Muguma

Ghazal Paiwand

Grant Patterson

Yalda Rahmanyar

Maath Saadoon

Jayla Turner

Fluvanna County High School

Aryann Baskfield

Brianna Bates

Jordan Lewis

Ladaisha Tinsley

Louisa County High School

Maya Athey

Eric Davis

Jahia Pridgen

Jayden Thompson

Diane Tornel

Isabella Williams

Madison County High School

Alivia Lewis

Sarmarion Turner

Miller School

William Lane

Monticello High School

Daniel Albarran

Adriana Albarran-Villa

Brycen Ayers

Joshua Daniels

Kingston Smith

Zayden Yancy

Orange County High School

Joseph Colangelo

Western Albemarle High School

Madeline Hill

Ana Rizoli

Lark Steinberg

William Monroe High School

Jessica Ayres

Adyn Douglas

Oluwatimilehin Fashedemi

Leeah Toliver