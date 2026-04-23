WINA-1070 AM, which bills itself as “Cville-Right Now,” the flagship station for UVA Athletics, gives two hours of airtime each weekday, noon to 2 p.m., to a schlub from Southern California who slurs the place where he lives now as the “Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville.”

Virginia National Bank, Carter Myers Automotive – is this what you’re paying for with your advertising dollars?

Fair question to ask.

Because, man, did ol’ Rob Schilling have himself a meltdown in the open to his show on Wednesday:

going full Donald Trump on casting doubt on the results of the congressional redistricting referendum, saying “the whole thing’s a scam, from Governor Scamburglar herself to the Democrats and the language on the ballot.”

on casting doubt on the results of the congressional redistricting referendum, saying “the whole thing’s a scam, from herself to the and the language on the ballot.” then hitting a nice apocalyptic note – “it’s a dangerous time to be alive.”

before musing aloud about how his listeners need to think about relocating to that noted “bastion of freedom,” West Virginia .

. Money quote: “We can no longer tolerate people who want to do us, in fact, people who want to kill conservatives.”

Again, on a station that bills itself as “Cville-Right Now.”

The flagship station for UVA Athletics.

Felt the need to repeat both there.

WINA is paying this dipsh-t out of ad dollars that it gets from local businesses that almost certainly have no idea that the host of the station’s flagship show is a flaming MAGA flamethrower.

All the local advertisers know is, hey, it’s WINA, the station with UVA games and Jay James.

I feel bad, in particular, for Jay James, and my sportswriter colleague/frenemy Mike Barber, who have to work alongside a guy who thinks 85 percent of the station’s listener base are members of a “death-hungry movement and a death cult.”

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Charlottesville voted 85.4 percent on the “Yes” side in the Tuesday referendum; surrounding Albemarle County went 64.8 percent in the “Yes” column.

I’m sure someone there will point out to me, yeah, but the counties ringing Charlottesville/Albemarle …

Good luck tuning in five miles outside of town, is my retort.

Schilling, just to get this out there, isn’t the token MAGA on WINA’s daily schedule:

the 9 a.m. to noon slot is held by Mike Gallagher , the author of Surrounded by Idiots: Fighting Liberal Lunacy in America.

, the author of Mark Levin , a personal favorite of Trump, gets a three-hour slot starting at 7 p.m.

, a personal favorite of Trump, gets a three-hour slot starting at 7 p.m. Levin’s former producer, Rich Valdes, is on from 10 p.m. to midnight.

You can guess what you don’t get on this daily schedule – even a token “death-hungry” liberal.

Which, big deal – I mean, who listens to terrestrial radio these days anyway, right?

If appealing to the handful of troglodytes among the tiny MAGA base in Charlottesville/Albemarle who won’t spring for SiriusXM is what the folks who own WINA think they need to do to survive, I’m all for all of us getting what we can get from late-stage capitalism.

It’s the association with UVA Athletics that pisses me off.

Rob Schilling is well within his rights to hate where he lives, as demonstrated by these comments (yes, there were more) from his show-open rant from yesterday:

“I think there needs to be a realignment, and by that, I mean, people who are like minded, who love the country and respectful of one another. They need to just abandon places like Virginia.”

“Death is the call for people they disagree with. It’s no different here in Charlottesville. They have this death grip on power. It’s a culture of death.”

“Unfortunately, we’re living around a lot of stupid people, and we’re living in a place that claims tolerance, but is completely intolerant, and once they have all the handles of law enforcement and elected office, they’ll come after us.”

Dude can hate Charlottesville on his own dime.

I keep hearing that UVA Athletics isn’t going to renew with WINA when its current contract comes up.

Can’t happen soon enough.