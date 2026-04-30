Waynesboro: Entrepreneur showcase highlights fun business ideas

Some neat things are coming to Waynesboro – a bowling alley, indoor rock climbing, a specialty toy shop, an artists collective.

The entrepreneurs behind the fun things to come put their ideas on display at Grow Waynesboro Rockfish Gateway Pitch Night on Tuesday at The Foundry at Basic City Beer Co.

Participants pitched concepts aimed at bringing new jobs, investment and activity to the Rockfish Gateway corridor on the east side of the city.

Following the presentations, judges deliberated to select grant recipients who will receive funding to support the launch or expansion of their businesses in the fall of 2026.

The city government partnered with Shenandoah Community Capital Fund and the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center to guide participants through the process.

Note: we here at AFP tried to work with SCCF and the Small Business Development Center when we were trying to get off the ground in our early years.

We weren’t deemed to be sustainable.

We launched in 2002; it’s 2026.

They were probably right. Our time is coming.

Back to our story: entrepreneurs completed a seven-week business training program which included business plan support, financial planning, guidance on city permitting and licensing, insight into available commercial spaces.

You know, the basics.

“We continue to see strong community support for this program, and it shows,” said Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “The quality of the pitches and the turnout for Pitch Night reflect the strength of small businesses in Waynesboro and the momentum building in Rockfish Gateway.”

The Grow Waynesboro Rockfish Gateway program is funded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Business Launch program, with additional support from the City of Waynesboro, the Economic Development Authority of Waynesboro, and local investors including Atlantic Union Bank, First Bank & Trust Company and Shentel’s Glo Fiber.

Judges evaluated pitches based on business viability and readiness, job creation potential, and overall impact on Waynesboro, with a focus on supporting businesses that contribute to long-term economic vitality.

The big winners

Shenandoah Valley Bouldering, $25,000

Shenandoah Valley Bouldering is a startup indoor rock climbing and fitness facility which will be located in the historic Virginia Metalcrafters Marketplace. Guests of all ages will enjoy climbing on professionally designed and built bouldering walls and have access to a separate fitness area, outfitted with traditional exercise equipment.

Valley Alley, $22,000

Valley Alley will offer a unique retro bowling experience with modern conveniences, featuring 15 lanes of full-sized 10-pin bowling, an arcade with vintage classics, and a streamlined food and beverage program highlighting local beer and updated takes on classic favorites. Valley Alley will be located at Willow Oak Plaza, just a short walk from Waynesboro’s historic downtown.

Passerine Market, $12,000

Passerine Market will be a specialty food market and wine bar offering charcuterie, gourmet cheeses, local produce, and Lightwell Survey Passerine Market has plans to be located in Downtown Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Inspiration Station, $3,000

Waynesboro Inspiration Station will be an expansion of Crozet Inspiration Station, a hands-on creative studio and children’s boutique with a mission to create, connect, and inspire creativity in every child. They will offer drop-in art experiences, memberships, camps, and a one-of-a-kind specialty toy shop. They plan to open their second location in the historic Virginia Metalcrafters Marketplace.

Trellis Art Collective, $3,000

Trellis Art Collective is an artist-led creative and commercial space located in the Virginia Metalcrafters Marketplace. Trellis was founded in 2026 in response to the need for accessible, affordable spaces where Shenandoah Valley artists can connect and make work outside of the home. They plan to offer classes, a small gallery and retail shop, and art subscription mail club.