VDOT has released its schedule for road work and maintenance on local roads for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 87 to 100 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday. *NEW* Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 210 to 220 , northbound and southbound– Right shoulder closures including along Exit 217 off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound– Right shoulder closures including along Exit 217 off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 218 to 220 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night (May 3).

, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night (May 3). *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Southbound overnight full closure from Exit 225 to Exit 220 for paving and sign structure installation, 6 p.m. Saturday (May 9) through 8 a.m. Sunday (May 10). Follow posted detour. Overnight single lane closures for overhead sign work and barrier wall placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Southbound overnight full closure from Exit 225 to Exit 220 for paving and sign structure installation, 6 p.m. Saturday (May 9) through 8 a.m. Sunday (May 10). Follow posted detour. Overnight single lane closures for overhead sign work and barrier wall placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 221 to 222 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for underdrain installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 21.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for underdrain installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 21. *UPDATE* Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound and southbound – Slow roll traffic control for controlled blasting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday or Wednesday. Exit 235 on-ramp closed during blasting. Southbound overnight left lane closures from mile marker 237 to 236 for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 26.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange and Second Street for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Technology Drive for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 680 (Burketown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 696 (Coffman Road) for bridge replacement over Naked Creek, through May 15. Follow posted detour.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastboundand westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 203 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exits 180 and 188A off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exits 180 and 188A off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 174 to 206 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through June 10.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

*NEW* Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) to Route 647 (Unexpected Road) for construction of bridge over Colliers Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 – 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound –Slow roll traffic control for controlled blasting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Exit 235 on-ramp closed during blasting. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound –Slow roll traffic control for controlled blasting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Exit 235 on-ramp closed during blasting. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 241 to 250 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Mount Crawford southern town limits and Cantermill Lane for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures with flagger traffic control as needed between Route 1132 (Grandview Drive) and Route 1144 (Rorrer Circle) for guardrail upgrades, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at various locations between Route 9372 (McGaheysville Elementary School) and Route 655 (Penn Laird Road) for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for painting of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (May 10).

*NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue, Grottoes) – Northbound right shoulder closure at the intersection with Route 256 (Third Street) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) intersection for traffic signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

*UPDATE* Route 701 (West Mosby Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 712 (Pike Church Road) intersection for paving and pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.