Home UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos boatrace North Carolina to win ACC Championship
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UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos boatrace North Carolina to win ACC Championship

Chris Graham
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lacrosse
Photo: © Augustas Cetkauskas/stock.adobe.com

Virginia scored 12 straight after falling behind 2-0 to boatrace #2 seed North Carolina in a 16-6 win on Sunday in the ACC Tournament championship game.

The ACC title is the eighth in program history for UVA, and the first since 2019.

Goaltender Jake Marek was named the ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player after finishing with a season-high 16 saves for the ‘Hoos (10-6).

Joining Marek on the all-tournament team were attackmen Brendan Millon (2a), McCabe Millon (4g, 2a) and Truitt Sunderland (4g, 1a), midfielder Joey Terenzi (1g, 1a), and defenseman John Schroter (3gb, 2ct).

UVA’s faceoff unit combined to win 13 of the game’s 25 draws, primarily against Carolina’s Brady Wambach (11-of-20 FO), who had entered Sunday’s game with the third-best faceoff win percentage among all Division I players (67.4%).

The Cavaliers await their postseason fate, which will be unveiled during the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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