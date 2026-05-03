Virginia scored 12 straight after falling behind 2-0 to boatrace #2 seed North Carolina in a 16-6 win on Sunday in the ACC Tournament championship game.

The ACC title is the eighth in program history for UVA, and the first since 2019.

Goaltender Jake Marek was named the ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player after finishing with a season-high 16 saves for the ‘Hoos (10-6).

Joining Marek on the all-tournament team were attackmen Brendan Millon (2a), McCabe Millon (4g, 2a) and Truitt Sunderland (4g, 1a), midfielder Joey Terenzi (1g, 1a), and defenseman John Schroter (3gb, 2ct).

UVA’s faceoff unit combined to win 13 of the game’s 25 draws, primarily against Carolina’s Brady Wambach (11-of-20 FO), who had entered Sunday’s game with the third-best faceoff win percentage among all Division I players (67.4%).

The Cavaliers await their postseason fate, which will be unveiled during the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU.