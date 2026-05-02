Home Kaine calls BS on Trump effort to evade congressional approval deadline in Iran
Politics, U.S. & World

Kaine calls BS on Trump effort to evade congressional approval deadline in Iran

Chris Graham
Published date:
tim kaine
Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Photo: © Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is calling out the BS claim from Donald Trump that the “hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated,” as a lazy attempt at a workaround to the War Powers Act deadline for congressional approval for continued military activities in Iran.

“The Trump-Vance administration isn’t fooling anyone, and the American people are smart enough to see through the lies and chaos,” Kaine said on Friday, as Trump pressed his claims related to the 60-day deadline for the administration to get congressional approval.

“This is further proof that the administration will make every excuse they can to avoid explaining to the American people why they started a war of choice against Iran when there was no imminent nuclear threat,” Kaine said.

The effort from the Trump regime would be akin to saying a 24-hour convenience store technically closes at midnight, then opens right back up at midnight.

ICYMI

donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

If you need evidence to what is going on here, we had Trump, almost immediately after making the claim that the hostilities had terminated, rattling the cages over not being “satisfied” with the latest set of settlement points advanced by senior Iranian leaders.

“So, they want to make a deal, but I don’t,” Trump told reporters. “I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens. Iran wants to make the deal because they have no military left, essentially. And they want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied.”

So, what, if you’re not satisfied, what do you do about that?

Launch a new war on Iran?

Wholly and separately distinct from the one that started on Feb. 28, and “ended” on Friday?

Iran seems to be OK playing along.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Saturday that “a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely.”

See what he did there?

“Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” Asadi said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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