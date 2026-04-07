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Donald Trump, not at all off his rocker, is, today, threatening Iran with total genocide.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account, timestamp: 8:06 a.m. Tuesday.

Deadline, per the post: “tonight.”

Unless, from Trump, “different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail.”

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Not sure if he means by “different, smarter, and less radicalized minds” that his Cabinet invokes the 25th Amendment before whenever this “tonight” deadline hits.

“Maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” Trump went on in his utterly deranged post.

Trump, being Trump, posted that message in and around other messages promoting an upcoming gala at Mar-a-Lago, and a demand that Fox News fire Jessica Tarlov from the cast of “The Five,” because, you know, as usual, the 80-year-old toddler’s mind is all over the place.

I’m going to blow up the world, but, hey, we still have tables open at the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser, and also, Fox needs to get rid of the liberal chick.

What’s more stunning to me than Trump threatening, what, nuclear war, is that nobody with any kind of political clout in DC seems to care.

ICYMI

The closest thing we get to anybody on either side of the aisle commenting was MAGA Congressman Mike Lawler having the misfortune of being live on CNN as Trump’s social media post was hitting the breaking news airwaves.

CNN presenter John Berman asked Lawler straight up: “As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, if there is no deal by eight o’clock ton”ight, do you support making a whole civilization die?”

The look on Lawler’s face seemed to be trying to hide him thinking:

When I get back to the office, I’m firing the scheduler.

“No, I don’t support making a whole civilization die,” Lawler started, in the direction of the right answer, “but certainly the end of this terrorist regime that has been in effect for 47 years.”

Of course he had to pivot; he doesn’t want to be primaried.

But to be clear, Trump didn’t threaten the end of a regime.

“A whole civilization will die tonight.”

We did get a stinging rebuke from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, like a lot of Republicans, only developed a backbone to stand up to Trump when she decided to step away from Congress.

“Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness,” MTG posted to Twitter, along with the all-caps message: “25TH AMENDMENT!!!”

I’ve been scanning the social media accounts of U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and Sixth District MAGA back-bencher Ben Cline, and so far, nothing from any of them.

To be fair, I don’t expect anything from Cline, because he’s still waiting for an answer back to his last question for Trump – “how high?” – from the fall of 2015.

Cline, way down the priority list.

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