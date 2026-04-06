Diesel prices are approaching an all-time record, and gas prices are projected to be spiking another 15 to 20 cents a gallon in the coming days.

This, as the president is threatening to unleash “hell” on Iran, because Iranian leaders aren’t willing to capitulate to the Trump regime’s demands, given that the approach they’ve adopted to defend their homeland from U.S. and Israeli attacks has worked to achieve a strategic stalemate.

“Recent escalations between the U.S. and Iran have further intensified concerns about prolonged disruptions to global oil flows, keeping markets on edge,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has the national average for a gallon of gas at $4.06 a gallon on Monday morning, up $1.12 a gallon since the start of the way in February.

Diesel is going for an average of $5.58 a gallon; it was at $3.76 a gallon on Feb. 27, and a calendar-year low of $3.47 a gallon on Jan. 18.

“At this point, the trajectory of fuel prices remains highly uncertain and is largely contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — until that occurs, the risk of further increases remains firmly in place,” De Haan said.