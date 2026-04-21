True shocker here: Donald Trump, with his deadline for a deal with Iran looming, has unilaterally extended the ceasefire again, claiming this time that doing so will Iran’s “fractured” government to “come up with a unified proposal.”

Uh, huh.

It’s because Art of the Deal guy isn’t getting anywhere with the Iranians, and he thinks the rest of us aren’t aware that they have him over a barrel.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

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